Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Colchester, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Ticehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa J. Ticehurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa J. Ticehurst Obituary
Theresa J. Ticehurst

Colchester - Theresa J Ticehurst, 92, a longtime resident of Colchester, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4th 2019. For a full obituary and to shared condolences please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday November 11 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Colchester. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday November 10 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -