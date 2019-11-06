|
Theresa J. Ticehurst
Colchester - Theresa J Ticehurst, 92, a longtime resident of Colchester, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4th 2019. For a full obituary and to shared condolences please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday November 11 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Colchester. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday November 10 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019