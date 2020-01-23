|
Theresa L. Marcelino
Winooski - Theresa L. Marcelino, 87, passed away peacefully January 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She had battled with Alzheimer's disease for several years. Theresa was born in Winooski, Vermont on August 20, 1932.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Philip E. Marcelino Sr., her parents Edward & Bertha Dame, brother Norman & wife Sally Dame, brother Bernard & wife Doris Dame & brother Raymond Dame.
She is survived by her sons Philip Marcelino Jr. & wife Alicia, son David Marcelino daughter Peggy Marcelino, granddaughter Mary Marcelino and great grandson Brian. She is also survived by step grandchildren Stephanie & Joseph Munson, Trista & Christopher Jenkins & Great BaBa to Zachary, Matthew & Samuel Munson & Owen & Grace Jenkins.
Theresa worked at Capitol Candy on Church Street in Burlington & Gadue's Dry Cleaning on North Avenue in Burlington. Theresa and her husband spent summers at Apple Island Resort in South Hero Vermont and winters in Tropical Haven mobile home park in Melbourne, Florida.
There will be no calling or viewing hours. There will be private burial in the spring or early summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the of Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020