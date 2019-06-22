|
|
Theresa L. "Terry" Ploof
So.Burlington - Theresa L. "Terry" Ploof, 86, of So.Burlington passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
She was born on June 29, 1932 in Ogdensburg, NY to Francis and Irene (Ladouceur) Montroy. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy and Ogdensburg Business School. On November 6, 1954 she was married to Reginald C. Ploof at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY and then moved to So. Burlington, VT.
Terry enjoyed bowling, dancing, puzzles and gardening. In 1982 she was the recipient of the South Burlington Education Award at the South Burlington Middle School. She belonged to the So. Burlington Senior Club and the Daughters of Isabella.
Terry is survived by her five children Doreen ( Larry) Bushey, Kathy (Paul) Guczek, Ilene Fortin, Jaime (Kathy) Ploof, Tom Ploof and his companion Donna Maynard; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Reginald in 2010; her sister Barbara Bailey; her brothers Raymond, Anthony, Vincent, and Francis Montroy; and by her son-in-law Larry Fortin.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 24, from 5pm to 7pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, at 10:00am in St. John Vianney Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, So. Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations in Terry's memory can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy. Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 22, 2019