Theresa M. (Prive) Neale
Theresa M. (Prive) Neale passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 16, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in Mansonville, Quebec, but lived most of her life in Enosburg. She is predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Josephine Prive, her husband George Neale, and her 8 siblings. She is survived by her son Robert Neale of Burlington, grandsons Kirk Neale and his family of Colchester, Steven Neale and his family of Queensbury, NY, granddaughter Theresa Neale and family of Watertown, NY; her special niece and caretaker, Lorraine Paradis, along with 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
A full obituary. condolences, photos and favorite memories may be viewed through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020