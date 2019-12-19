|
|
Theresa R. Cassavoy
Essex Junction - Theresa R. Cassavoy, age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Nativity, Canada St., Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Swanton.
A full obituary may be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019