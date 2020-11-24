Theresa Shirley Collopy



Winooski - Theresa Shirley Collopy, 91, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her children at The Converse Home in Burlington, VT.



Theresa was born February 5, 1929, in Winooski, VT, the daughter of Edward and Flora (Le Boeuf) Myers. She was a lifelong resident of Winooski and graduated from Winooski High School in 1948. Theresa continued her education at Fanny Allen School of Nursing, graduating in 1951 as a Registered Nurse. On August 1, 1953 she married Robert E. Collopy and celebrated 51 years of marriage until his death in 2004.



Theresa will be remembered as a strong, kind, loving and gracious woman who placed the needs of others before her own. Whether it was caring for an elderly loved one or babysitting her grandchildren, she always made herself available to help her family and friends. She was a woman of strong faith and a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen's Church in Winooski, VT.



Theresa is survived by her four children: James Collopy (Joni) of Tucson, AZ, Sandra Reese (Bob) of South Hero, VT, Bruce Collopy (Sally) of Fairfield, VT and Debby Hanley (Eric) of Shelburne, VT; seven grandchildren: Amber Soter and husband (Jason), Brendan Reese, Matthew Reese and wife (Meredith), Nathan Reese and fiancé (Sarah Bouche), Bob Collopy, Meghan Hanley, Lauren Hanley and five great grandchildren: Jacoby and Garrett Soter, Scarlet, Charlie and Emilia Reese.



She also leaves her cousins: the Robillard Family, and Tim, Sandy and Greg Myers; six loving nieces: Beverly Villemaire, Sally Finch, Jean Ryan, Joan Ziener, Carolyn Aubin and Christine Frenette; nephew James Bushey and special friends and neighbors Mary Ellen Fitzgerald and Claire L'Ecuyer.



Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and their wives: Harold and Vivian Myers and Armand and Ethel Myers.



Theresa was also predeceased by a special group of lifelong friends lovingly known as "The Girls". The heavens will be full of laughter and joy on Theresa's arrival.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Converse Home where Theresa spent the last six years of her life. Their professionalism, love and tender care were so appreciated by Theresa and her family. The family also thanks Dr. Karen Sokol who cared for Theresa over the past several years.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at St Francis Church in Winooski, VT.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Converse Home Employee Education Fund, 272 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401



Arrangements are under the care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.









