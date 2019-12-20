|
|
Thomas A. Barr
Essex Junction - Thomas A. Barr, 40, of Essex Junction, VT, passed away on December 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am the First Congregational Church, 38 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT. A complete obituary will appear at a later date on corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019