Thomas Anderson
S. Burlington - Thomas Anderson, 72, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on March 16, 2019.
He was born in Jamestown, New York on Dec. 16, 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. Afterward he started a lifelong career with the UA Local 22 Plumbers and Pipefitters. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Leona Anderson and a daughter, Kristine Stam.
Tom is survived by his longtime, loving wife, Muriel Anderson; son, Tim Maynard; daughters, Karla Marsh and husband Skip, Carrie Rockwood and husband Todd; grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor, Gage, Kyle, Sophia and Aubin; and many family and friends. He will be forever missed.
According to Tom's wishes services will be private. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019