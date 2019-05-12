|
|
Thomas Anthony Murray
- - Tom passed away on November 19, 2018, from Multiple Myeloma. We invite you to share in a Celebration of Tom's life.
The Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 12-5 pm at Tom's most memorable place, the Murray Camp, 12 Starr Farm Beach, Burlington, VT.
RSVP'S would be appreciated. [email protected] or [email protected]
We look forward to gathering and sharing memories with friends and family in Tom's life!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 12, 2019