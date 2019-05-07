|
|
Thomas Ernest Anthony Schumpf
Burlington - Thomas E. A. Schumpf, 86 passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019.
He was born on October 31, 1932 in Burlington, the son of George Joseph & Mary Gertrude (Lucia) Schumpf. Tom attended schools in Burlington and, after graduating, he joined the Navy which he served as a mechanic until 1954. After leaving the Navy, Tom joined the Burlington Drug Company where he worked until his retirement.
Tom was an avid softball player for many years and enjoyed the competition between his many friends. Tom also enjoyed hiking and introduced his nieces and nephews to the love of hiking. He also enjoyed the annual Christmas Lareau-Schumpf Trivial Pursuit marathons with his family. Tom was a true gentlemen and would do anything for his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his Brother-in-Law, Raymond Lareau of Shelburne, Sister-in-Law, Kate Schumpf of Burlington, his nieces and nephews: Doug Schumpf of Burlington, Lori Terrien and her husband, Tom of Huntington, Chris Lareau and his wife, Kate of Aurora, IL, Mike Lareau and his wife, Stella of Boscawen, NH, George Lareau of Burlington, Linda Marmillo and her husband, Frank of Hoosick Falls, NY, and Ricky Martell of Hoosick Falls, NY; several great nieces and nephews. Tom also leaves behind life-long friends: Bob Barra and Tom & Blanche Laforce.
He was predeceased by his sisters: Rebecca Graves, Mary Martell and Beatrice Lareau and his brothers: Edward and Richard Schumpf.
A special thank you is extended to the wonderful teams at UVM Home Health & Hospice. Without their support and assistance, over the years,Tom would not have been able to stay in his home as long as he did. Following Tom's wishes there are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Cathedral, Allen Street on May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Internment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495 (www.alz.org/vermont), or the ().
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 7, 2019