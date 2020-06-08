Thomas F. Ryan



Essex Jct - Thomas F. Ryan of Essex Jct, VT passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, with his family by his side at age 87. He is survived by his wife of 59 yrs, Barbara Lavallee & their 6 children: Sean (Susanne), Cathleen (Todd) Harrington, Beth (Chris) O'Keefe, Julie Ryan White, Timothy (Holly), & Thomas Ryan Jr. Grandchildren (all his favorites): Kristie, Stephanie, Ryan, David, Olivia, Tessa, Aiden, Ryan, Collin, Richard, Zachary, Erica, Christopher, Brendan, Blake, & Margot. Great-grandchildren: Gavin, Silas, Scarlett, Laurel, James, Julia, & Nina (on her way). His brother Alan, nephew (godson) Daniel (Sue) Ryan. Tom was born to Antoinette Bisson & Daniel Ryan on December 13, 1932. He graduated from Spaulding HS & enlisted in the marines for 3 years. Shortly after he moved to Burlington & attended UVM. He met the love of his life, Barbara Lavallee, in December 1959. They were engaged on Valentine's Day & married in Sept 1960. They had 5 children by 1966 & #6 in 1976. Tom was a meat cutter for Grand Union for 4 years & went on to work for Saga Foods (Marriott) for 36 years. He worked at UVM, Trinity, ending with 20 years at St. Michael's College in 1996. After retiring he did small jobs in carpentry, many of them for his children. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Gunther & all the staff at GoodHeath. Dr. Gunther & Tom had a long special relationship which we are all incredibly thankful for. We would also like to thank hospice at the UVMMC. Natalie, Ezra, Kelly, & Jessica who were so attentive to Tom. We are so grateful. Special thanks to Margaret Briand from the VA, Dr. Joe O'Brien, & Dr. Gonzalez. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's College Chapel at 11 am on Wednesday, June 10. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Edmundite Missions in Selma, AL or Hospice at UVM.









