Thomas Frances O'Connor



Thomas F. O'Connor, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on the evening of June 6th, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on July 16,1934, in Bellows Falls, Vermont, the son of Edward and Sarah O'Connor, who predeceased him.



Surviving him are his wife Ellen, his daughters Susan O'Connor, MD and Holly Venugopal, PA and their families: Matthew, Sarah and Rebecca Seifert of Glenburn, Maine and Venu, Nikila and Sandhya Venugopal of Sammamish, Washington.



In 1961, Tom graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in Civil Engineering. He specialized in structural design and, though he worked on several million-dollar projects, he was proudest of "The Bridge of Flowers", an award winning pedestrian bridge in Greenfield, Massachusetts. As a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, he was dedicated to the support of mathematics in middle school students regularly participating in the Mathletes program.



After retiring, he was appointed by the Governor to the Vermont State Board of Professional Engineering, serving as a member and then as Chairman of the Board, a position of which he was also proud.



Tom loved his family, his friends and his succession of large-breed dogs (Duke, Golly, Buddy, Jake and Bubba). He was also a loyal fan of his Pats, Red Sox and Bruins and was always up for a party where he enjoyed "quaffing a few" with his friends. He was an enthusiastic camper and liked nothing better than a roaring campfire on a cool summer night.



He and Ellen loved Acadia and, over the years, hiked many of its trails. Tom's idea of "heaven" was a cold beer, a large lobster, freshly picked corn on the cob and all the "fixins"...followed by strawberry shortcake, of course.



Tom's hero was the type of man portrayed by John Wayne in his movie roles and he lived his life accordingly. The family is grateful that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Farewell pilgrim.



The family extends their thanks and appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care he received at Westgate. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.









