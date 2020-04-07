Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Thomas H. Jacobs

Thomas H. Jacobs Obituary
Thomas H. Jacobs

Bennington - Thomas H. Jacobs, 74, a resident of Bennington, died unexpectedly on Wednesday April 1, 2020 while doing what he loved, enjoying an afternoon bike ride. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 there will not be public calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.

If friends desire to make contributions in memory of Thomas H. Jacobs they may be given to Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation or BBC (The Grow Bennington Initiative) through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. To read the complete obituary please visit Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
