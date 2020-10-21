Thomas L. Soules
Essex Junction - Thomas L. Soules (age 91) died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Bay City, Michigan June 14, 1929 the son of Orvie Gayle "Bob" and Clara (Skowronski) Soules. Tom married Joan Margaret Murphy, his sweet colleen on October 3, 1953 in Gardiner, NY.
Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1952 and started working for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. In 1957, he moved to Vermont as employment manager to help open the IBM facility in Essex Junction. He returned to Poughkeepsie in 1959 and came back to Vermont in 1967 as personnel manager.
Tom loved teaching at all levels as demonstrated by the employee and management development programs he taught for IBM, American Red Cross, American Institute of Banking, undergraduate and graduate programs for Orange County Community College (NY) and St. Michael's College and his favorite coaching Pop Warner football and youth sports programs.
He was a volunteer with Baird Children's Home, American Heart Association
, COTS, American Red Cross, Jr. Achievement, United Way, YMCA, and Essex High School Boosters Club (instrumental in the installation of the lights for night games). He also had the opportunity to serve three of Vermont's Governors in various capacities.
Tom had been a member of GBIC, Society for the Advancement of Management, Northwest Vermont Personnel Association, and the Essex Jct. Chittenden Bank Executive Board.
Tom is survived by his wife Joan their four sons and families. Thomas, his wife Kathryn and their two children David, his wife Stephany and their child TJ, and Anna, her husband Russell Wardner and their children, Jack, Simon, and Vincent, Michael, his wife Michelle and their children Brent and Brittany, Robert, his wife Patty and their three children Bradley, his wife Lauren and their child Bobby, Michael, his wife Lizzy and their child Callen, Chelsea, her husband Steve Grove and their children Charlie, Ryan, and Merritt, and Richard, his wife Elizabeth and their three children Jonica, her husband Josh Carroll, Jeffrey his wife Amanda and their three children Taryn, Logan, and Caden, and James, and his wife Dominique and their child Matthew.
He was predeceased by his parents and two infant grandchildren Gregory Thomas Soules and Katie Soules.
At Tom's request there will be no visiting hours.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 23, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex junction with Burial to follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in Tom's memory may be sent to Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
