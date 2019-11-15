|
|
Thomas M. Dowling
Mendon - Thomas M. Dowling, 74, of Mendon passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the loving presence of his family. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the son of Joseph P. Dowling and Sadie (Klein) Dowling. Tom graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines, Iowa in 1962, St. Ambrose College (University) in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and the University of Notre Dame with a Doctorate in Juris Prudence in 1969. He became a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois in 1972 and in Vermont in 1975.
On August 29, 1970 he was married to Maureen O'Brien in Burlington, Vermont. Tom was employed by Arthur Young and Company (a.k.a. Ernst & Young) from 1969 to 1975 and resided in Chicago.
Tom and Maureen moved to Rutland in 1975 when he began practicing law at Ryan, Smith and Carbine after being admitted to the Vermont Bar Association that year. He specialized in General Civil Practice, Corporate, Banking, Insurance, Public Utility, Real Estate and Environmental, Probate and Estate Planning, Tax, Bankruptcy and Commercial Law, Health Care Law, and Nonprofit Organizations and Charitable Giving. He was a partner at the firm at the time of his death.
He is survived by His wife of 49 years, Maureen O. Dowling of Mendon, three daughters: Colleen Kraus and husband Karl of Basking Ridge, NJ, Laura Dowling of Austin, TX, Tricia Hebert and husband Mark of Guilford, NH, and one son, Brian Dowling and his wife Asal of Dubai, UAE. Tom had four granddaughters: Shannon Kraus, Sheridan Kraus, Vivienne Hebert and Alma Dowling. He also leaves three sisters: Sr. Mary Kay Dowling of Chicago, IL, Jean Dols and husband Stephen and Janet Ehlinger and husband Steven both of Houston, TX. and several nieces and nephews.
Donations in Tom's memory may be made to either Vermont VNA and Hospice, Christ the King School, Foley Cancer Center or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019