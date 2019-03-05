|
|
Thomas Michael Walsh Jr.
Ferrisburg - Thomas Michael Walsh Jr. of Ferrisburg, Vermont, passed away peacefully at the Arch Room at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehab in Middlebury on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 70.
Tom was born to parents Thomas Michael and Margaret Lawrence (Williams) Walsh on June 3, 1948 in New York, NY. He grew up eldest of five and graduated from Iona Prep and Fordham University.
Tom married the catch of his life, Dorothy Harvey Walsh on September 12, 1970 and have called Vermont home since 1971. The couple had two children; Michael Patrick and Elizabeth Margaret. Tom sold real estate for the better part of 40 years with Bell Beck Real Estate and enjoyed his time volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
Tom's passion for fishing found him on a boat at just about every chance he had. From Los Cabos, Costa Rica, Florida Keys, the Carolinas and the New England shores to the Great Lakes and just about any body of water he could get to. The charters would become his second home and fill his life and heart with many fond memories and friends. Tom's love for his family was steadfast and true. The addition of his granddaughter and grandson quickly became the light of his life.
Tom is survived by his wife Dorothy Harvey Walsh; his children: Michael Walsh and Elizabeth & Jose Torres and their children Valentina and Daniel Thomas. Tom is also survived by his siblings: David Walsh, Sarabeth & John Regan, Christopher & Kathy Walsh and Marykate Havranek. Countless other family and friends will miss his stories about his journey for the big fish.
If anyone asks why Tom's gone missing, just let them know he's gone fishing.
Services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Addison County Home Health & Hospice and Meals On Wheels.
Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Service.
Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019