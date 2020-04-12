|
Timothy Bruce Russell
Timothy Bruce Russell, age 61, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 after a long journey. He attended Burlington High School, and later in life, owned his own painting business for many years.
Tim loved playing sports, snowmobiling at Bushey's camp, and had many great times with neighborhood friends and cousins growing up in Burlington. Tim also loved watching sports on TV, NASCAR, football and baseball.
Tim was the person to do anything for anyone.
Tim's love for his nieces, nephews and their children always made him smile the most.
Tim is survived by, first and foremost, his beloved mother, Marjorie Russell of Willison, VT, who has always been by his side; Irene Russell of South Burlington, the love of his life during marriage and will be forever after; brother Donald Russell, Jr. and wife, Mary, of Florida; sister, best friend and caregiver to the end, Lynn St. Louis and husband, Jeff, of Essex Junction, VT; sister Teela Biral and husband, Paul, of Florida; brother Scott Russell and wife, Alicia, of Grand Isle, VT; many nieces and nephews, cousins, grandnieces and nephews, and friends - too many to count.
Tim was predeceased by his father, Donald Russell, Sr. in 1997.
A graveside service will be held at a later date with a formal notice to follow.
In memory, contributions may be made in his name to the McLure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020