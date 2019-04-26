Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy D. "Tim" Trayah Obituary
Timothy D. "Tim" Trayah

Milton - Timothy D. Trayah, 62, of Milton, Vt peacefully passed on to meet the great spirit in the sky on April 22 2019. Tim was born July 22, 1956 in Victoria, Tx to Wallace & Anne (Klein) graduating from Peru Central High. He then entered the US Army. Proudly he became a certified union welder as his career ended at Fabtech in Vt. Tim's time was spent catching the breeze on his Harley surrounded by his friends, playing guitar, sharing laughs & spreading smiles.

Tim is survived by his son Tim, Jr., brothers Billy & Wally, his mother Anne. He was predeceased by his father Wallace & his brother David.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, Vt.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Freezing Fund for Families 248 North Main St., Suite 3, Barre Vt 05641 in his memory.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
