Timothy K. Ravey
Cocoa Beach, FL/Stowe, VT - Timothy K. Ravey, 57, passed away at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL on October 22, 2020, with his daughter, Jill, by his side, following a brief illness. Tim was born in Burlington, VT on January 22, 1963, the son of Patrick and Gayle (Lyman) Ravey. He graduated from Essex Junction Educational Center in 1981 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1985 with a B.S. in chemical engineering.
In June of 1985, Tim began a 33+ year career at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY, Essex Junction, VT, Fishkill, NY and Armonk, NY. During that time, he held various executive positions at the company, retiring as a Vice President in the Asset Management and Business Operations division in Armonk, NY in 2018.
Tim is survived by his parents of Gibsonville, NC, his cherished daughter, Jill Dolan and her husband, Patrick, of Essex Jct., his siblings, Patrick and his partner, John Coppinger, of Queens, NY, Pamela LePage, of Westbrook, ME, Michael of South Burlington, Donald of Colchester, and Stephanie Williams and her husband, Jerry, of Liberty, NC. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many wonderful friends.
While we could write at length about Tim's unwavering generosity and thoughtfulness, his love of all sports and his dry sense of humor, his commitment to the issue of hunger for which he volunteered countless hours, and his devotion to lifelong friends and his family, especially Jill, we are honoring Tim's request here by keeping this notice "short and sweet." We will love him and miss him forever.
Donations in his memory may be made to: Sharing Center of Central Brevard https://sharingcenter.org
and Hunger Free Vermont https://www.hungerfreevt.org
. An outdoor celebration of Tim's life will be held in summer 2021.