Timothy M. McCarthy
Richmond - Timothy M. McCarthy, 53, son of Gene (deceased) and Linda McCarthy of Richmond, VT passed away on December 22, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's disease. Tim was a lifelong resident of Vermont. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and skiing around the northeast as well as vacations with family on Martha's Vineyard. Tim was a father of two and leaves behind his son Bryan of Ferrisburgh, VT, daughter Emily and her fiancé Ben of Jericho, VT. He also leaves his brother Shawn his wife Melissa and their daughter Riley. He also says goodbye to Uncle Jim and Aunt Gail and cousins Gavin, Grady and Toby.
Calling hours will be held at Gifford Funeral Home on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a short service following at 4:00 pm at the same location.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019