Services
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy M. McCarthy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy M. McCarthy Obituary
Timothy M. McCarthy

Richmond - Timothy M. McCarthy, 53, son of Gene (deceased) and Linda McCarthy of Richmond, VT passed away on December 22, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's disease. Tim was a lifelong resident of Vermont. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and skiing around the northeast as well as vacations with family on Martha's Vineyard. Tim was a father of two and leaves behind his son Bryan of Ferrisburgh, VT, daughter Emily and her fiancé Ben of Jericho, VT. He also leaves his brother Shawn his wife Melissa and their daughter Riley. He also says goodbye to Uncle Jim and Aunt Gail and cousins Gavin, Grady and Toby.

Calling hours will be held at Gifford Funeral Home on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a short service following at 4:00 pm at the same location.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -