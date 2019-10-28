Services
Timothy P. Brunelle Jr.

Timothy P. Brunelle Jr. Obituary
Timothy P. Brunelle, Jr.

Williston - Timothy P. Brunelle, Jr. 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home following an ATV accident on Sat. Oct. 19, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1977, in Burlington to Timothy, Sr. & Mary (O'Connor) Brunelle and was a long-time technician for Bugbee Insulation Service.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm, during which his services will begin at 1 pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Everyone is encouraged to wear something camo, Patriots or Red Sox and bring your best stories. Interment will follow in Resurrection Park, So. Burlington.

Those wishing may send a memorial contribution, in C/O the funeral home office, to be used at the family's discretion.

A complete obituary/eulogy is available by visiting the Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home website.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
