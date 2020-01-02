|
Timothy Patrick Curtin
Vernon - Timothy Patrick Curtin, 62, of Vernon, Vermont, after battling courageously for some time against several medical challenges, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital's Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Care Center in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Tim was born on September 1, 1957 in Burlington, Vermont, the son of Army Sergeant First Class James P. Curtin and Mrs. Ruth (Denning) Curtin. Tim spent his earliest years in Burlington, Frankfurt (West Germany), and Fort Monmouth (New Jersey), before his family settled in Burlington in 1964. He attended local schools, graduating in 1977 from South Burlington High School. After sampling a few other locations, Tim settled in the Brattleboro, Vermont area. Tim's father passed away in 1972 and his mother, who had returned to her native Brattleboro, in 2012.
Tim married Gerry Howland on May 29, 1993 in Brattleboro. The two met while working at Brattleboro's Mole's Eye Cafe. Gerry was the love of Tim's life and his best friend. He greatly enjoyed spending time with Gerry camping in their RVs, attending musicals and movies, shopping, going to a casino, visiting with family and friends, and attending the annual Big E Fair. Much to the chagrin of his NY Giants loving brothers, Tim was a huge New England Patriots fan, a passion he shared with Gerry. Tim was a devoted fisherman and, in recent years, he had also discovered the joys of reading mystery novels.
Tim was a dependable and conscientious worker, spending most of his career as a janitor or night watchman in various Brattleboro area businesses until a work accident in 2014 left him unable to continue employment. Among others, Tim worked at Sam's, the Brattleboro Retreat, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Grace Cottage Hospital, Cersosimo Lumber, Allard Lumber, and the offices of several local doctors.
In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by his brothers and sisters: David Curtin and his wife Edna, of Barnet, VT; Paula Tarrant and her husband David of Newton, MA; Barbara Curtin of Burlington, VT; and Michael Curtin and his wife Gail of Fayston, VT. Tim loved his nieces and nephews and always kept track of their activities: Dan Tarrant of Wellesley, MA; Kevin Tarrant of New York City; Meghan Curtin of Salem, MA; Bridget Curtin of New York City; and Sean Curtin of Burlington, VT. Also, he was watching the progress of his grandnieces and nephews: Juliet, Christine, Miles, and Hank Tarrant.
Tim loved animals and over the years had several dogs and cats who have passed away including Tippy, Duchess, Casey, Girlie, and also two who survive him, Tucker and Sissy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Lucy MacKenzie's Humane Society at P.O. Box 702, Brownsville, VT 05037.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who supported Tim through the years and in his difficult final months.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Atamaniuk Funeral Home, 40 Terrace Street, Brattleboro, VT. A celebration of Tim's life will follow immediately at Brigid's Kitchen on Walnut Street. All Tim's friends and family are invited.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020