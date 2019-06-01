|
|
Timothy R. Sande
Essex - Timothy Rich Sande passed away suddenly after a short illness at his home in Essex on May 24, 2019. The son of Pete and Diane Sande, he was born on June 18,1984. Tim was raised in Shelburne, attended GMVS, and graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 2003. He continued his studies at Johnson State and UVM. Tim was always full of energy, a skilled and joyful skier, and a playful spirit who loved his family and friends. He delighted in the company of children and his family dogs, the late Sadie and now Sophie. His family is heartbroken at his passing but grateful for the life shared with a gentle soul who saw the good in everyone, loved with an open heart, and forgave easily. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tim leaves behind his mother and father Diane and Pete Sande of South Burlington; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter Sande and Tracy Shawyer, and niece Lorelai, of Boston; his grieving aunts, Wanda Krause and husband David of Shelburne, Susan Rich and husband Andrew Arrison of Massachusetts, and Carolee Cruse of Arizona; and several beloved cousins, family and friends.
A private service will be held for immediate family. Memorial contributions in Tim's memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. . The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 1, 2019