|
|
Timothy Ross Baker
Burlington - Mr. Timothy Ross Baker, born on October 27, 1956, in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Dorothy Eva Davis Baker and the late George Edward Baker, passed away at age 62 on June 5, 2019, in Burlington. Timothy attended H.O. Wheeler Elementary School and Edmunds Junior High School. Timothy was the beloved fiancé of Stacey Winchell.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael A. Baker. Timothy is survived by his son, Timothy Baker Jr.; daughters, Theresa Baker Jackson, her husband Scott Jackson, Amy Winchell and her fiancé, Joe Fellows, and Sara Winchell; sisters, Patricia A. Barnes, Sandra L. Peters and her husband David Peters, and Pamela J. Begins; grandchildren, Justina Jackson, Justin Jackson, Preston Fellows, Caleb Fellows, Braden Fellows, and Konner Downs; and many family and friends, including his close friend Rob Thompson.
Timothy, known affectionately as "Skinner", enjoyed baseball, playing with kids and grandchildren, dancing, fishing, hunting, and a good rousing game of pool. Donations in Timothy's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington are welcome and appreciated.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside service, officiated by Father William Beaudin, on Saturday, June 29, 2:00 PM, at Mallets Bay Cemetery, West Lakeshore Drive, Colchester, Vermont.
Timothy will be deeply missed by all.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 27, 2019