Timothy S. CombsFairfax - Timothy S. Combs, 49, died unexpectedly on Sun., Nov. 8, 2020 at his home due to medical complications.Visiting hours will be held on Fri. Nov. 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.A graveside service will be held on Sat. Nov. 14 at 11am at the Fairfax Plains Cemetery.To view Tim's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com