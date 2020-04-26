|
Tina Tofani
Tofani - On Thursday, April 23rd,2020, Tina (LaBombard) Tofani, a loving wife and mother to a daughter and two stepsons, passed away at the age of 49 at UVM Health Center unexpectedly due to complications from treatments following childhood illness.
Tina Marie (LaBombard) Tofani was born on May 19th,1970 at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, VT to Charles H. LaBombard and Irena M. (Handl) LaBombard. She graduated from BHS in 1988, had several occupations until settling down as an Administrative Assistant at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in 2001. Tina met her beloved husband Tony E. Tofani on 4th of July weekend in 1994, the two married in 2000. They raised two sons Trevor, and Tyler until welcoming their first child together in August of 2002. Tina and Tony overjoyed with the birth of their beautiful daughter Tia Marie Tofani known as "Tina's Miracle baby".
Tina had a passion for all animals especially dogs, so don't you dare think you can talk negatively about Pitbull's. She loved her dogs definitely more than people. Tina also had a passion for art in the form of tattoos, she had 14 in total and didn't plan on stopping. She was a toes' in the sand and getting a tan on kind of woman, with Florida always calling her name. She was petite with a great sense of humor, of course big chested and never hesitated to show her assets off, but don't let that fool you she was a sassy, head strong, determined lady that wasn't afraid to voice her very strong opinions. She backed the NRA and a Trump supporter, and was proud of it. Family meant the world to Tina, and would give her shirt off her back for any of them. She knew how to cheer friends and family up with just her charismatic personality. Her proudest achievement was being a mother to her daughter Tia, her eyes would just light up whenever Tia came up in conversation. Tina's other half Tony kept her balanced and appreciate love like no one else. After 26 years together the two still looked at each other googly eye like it was the first time. Tina Marie had many sayings, but the most often used to tell people around her to cheer up was "Pinch your nips, and Move on".
Tina was preceded in death by her father, Charles, Uncles Stephen and Zen Lagrow, Aunt Joyce (Handl) DeForge. Also, her grandparents Loretta and Carlton LaBombard, Francis and Gwen Handl, and her cherished dogs Niko and Angus. She is survived by her Husband Tony Tofani, Daughter Tia and two step-sons, Trevor and Tyler. Her mother Irena LaBombard and Brother Todd LaBombard, Sister-in-laws Sandy LaBombard and Ellen Sundquist. Her brother-in-law's Jeff, Tim and Jim as well as Father and Mother-in law Ron and Marilyn Tofani. Tina's many beloved cousins, Aunts, Uncles, Nephews Michael and wife Lyndsay, Bradley, Steven LaBombard, and niece Ashley LaBombard as well as her Great- niece Cassidy LaBombard.
Due to Coronavirus a funeral service and burial is for immediate family only, but a celebration of her life WILL be held at her home 3225 North Avenue, Burlington on Wednesday April 29th from 1pm-7pm. Masks will be available at door if one desires. Donations can be made to All Breed Rescue https://allbreeddogrescuevt.org/ .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020