Services
Falardeau Funeral Home, Inc.
93 Downer St
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-635-3031
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Falardeau Funeral Home, Inc.
93 Downer St
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Savior's Church (First Baptist Church)
22 Syracuse St.
Baldwinsville, NY
Todd A. Drapola

Todd A. Drapola Obituary
Todd A. Drapola

Phoenix, NY - Todd A. Drapola, 54, passed away Wednesday after a year-long illness. He was born in Grove City, PA to Frederick and Edna Drapola of Mercer, PA. Todd graduated from Mercer High School and attended Indiana University in PA. He continued his education through specialty training in the HVAC industry throughout his career. Todd was a talented mechanic and carpenter and spent countless hours on home projects. He could fix anything. Todd loved being outdoors. His happiest times were spent boating on Lake Champlain and hunting the woods in Vermont. Todd was very outgoing and made friends wherever he went. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend.

Todd is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Gidley); children, Ryan Drapola, Stefanie (David) Booska, and Elyse Barber; sister, Kathleen (Steve) Cornell of Flemington, NJ; brother, Kevin Drapola of Hermitage, PA; granddaughters, Ava and Anna Booska; and many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends.

Calling hours are 1-3 pm Saturday, August 31 at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St, Baldwinsville. A Service will follow at 4 pm at the Savior's Church (First Baptist Church), 22 Syracuse St, Baldwinsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Female Charitable Society of Baldwinsville or The Nature Conservancy.

Online at Falardeaufh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019
