Todd Alan Ploof
Barre - Todd Alan Ploof, 53, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born to Yvette (Morin) Blair and the late Richard Alan Ploof. He will be remembered for his loving and funny nature.
Left to cherish his memory are his partner of 20 years Nikki Bove, mother Yvette Blair, sisters Diane (Darrell) Many and Louise (Tracy) Lamotte, extended family and countless friends.
A Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington at a later date. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019