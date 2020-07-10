Todd G. Anderson



Waterville - Todd G. Anderson, 51 of Waterville passed away on June 23rd, 2020 following a boating incident on Lake Champlain. Todd was born on October 9th, 1968, son of W. Thomas Anderson and Barbara Anderson (predeceased). Todd leaves his father, W. Thomas Anderson and wife Judy of Shelburne. A daughter, Samantha Lorrain of Burlington. A son, Sean Honsinger of ALburgh. A brother, Chad Anderson and wife Lisa of Shelburne. Three grandsons, Hunter, Carter, and Kolby of Burlington, as well as Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Cousins. We should also note Todd had "A LOT" of friends who have been very supportive in these past few weeks. Todd enjoyed spending his summers on Lake Champlain boating. Todd spent a lot of his adult life buying, fixing and selling cars, trucks, and campers. Todd left us unexpectedly while trying to assist a 9 year old boy who was struggling in the water, who with Todd's assistance did survive but unfortunately Todd and his friend David King, who jumped in to assist Todd did not survive. At this time no services have been scheduled due to COVID 19 restrictions.









