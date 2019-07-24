|
|
Todd P. Larrow
Williston - Todd of Williston, VT passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2019. Todd was a vibrant, loving person who said what he thought then gave you the shirt off his back. He loved all his friends and family very much and we all miss him.
From the time he was a small child Todd loved trucks, equipment and dirt. He worked in the trucking and construction industries all his life. When he lost his left leg in 2007, and could no longer run heavy equipment, he forged forward and started his own business, Vermont Seamless Epoxy Floors and had a great time running that for the last several years. Todd loved motorcycles and baseball but especially he loved rock and roll music and was an amazing drummer.
Todd is survived by his wife, Sara Cheeseman, his daughter Brandy Larrow, Brandy's life partner Gene Turgeon, his grandchildren Jonathan and Kassie Turgeon. Also surviving are his step sons, Tyler Tomasik and Chris Cheeseman, both of whom he considered to be his sons. As well, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Rick and Wendy Larrow, sister Martha Pasi and her life partner Sean Vandergrif, sister Cindy Racine and husband Craig as well as his mother, Barbara Larrow, and his Uncle Bill Larrow. He was predeceased by his father Wayne Larrow.
Todd never wanted a funeral. Instead, we will be having a celebration of his life-it will be sometime the first week of October when his family was already planning to come and visit. Details will be posted in the obituaries and I hope everybody comes-we have to sing Freebird for him! A lot! Ready Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 24, 2019