|
|
Tom Carr
Burlington - On July 8, 2019, Tom Carr completed his earthly tour of duty.
Tom was born in Iowa and joined the U.S. Army in 1953. He served with distinction during the Korean War and returned to Iowa where he married Phyllis Hitchcock in 1955. Phyllis survives him, as do their seven children: Thomas, Kevin, Megan, Philip, Matthew, Michael and Padric.
Tom worked for the Burlington Electric Department for 27 years, managing both the Moran Generating Station and later the J.C. McNeil Station where he was the Project Manager during design and construction of that plant.
Tom also leaves behind Helen Coombs, his best friend and companion for 36 years.
"It was a good life."
Burial will be private.
Please visit www.gregorycremation.com to view the online obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 14, 2019