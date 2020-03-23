|
Tom E. Anderson
September 17, 1951 - February 25, 2020
Thomas Edward Anderson passed away on February 25, 2020 from complications of lung cancer, with his love Mindy Jackson-Jefferys at his side.
Tom was born in Staten Island, NY. As a young man, while searching for a focus, he spent 10 years as a licensed mariner, First Mate, second in command on pilot vessels guiding freighters, oil tankers and passenger ships traveling up and down the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
Tom lived in a number of states before moving to Vermont in the 80s. He spent several years in the study of bees and became a passionate bee keeper. His decision to settle in Vermont was, in part, due to his passion for bee keeping and a belief that Vermont provided a good environment for bees as well as himself. Tom first came to Burlington, and eventually settled on the side of a mountain in Jeffersonville, Vermont in the late 90s where he finally put down roots.
In Vermont Tom became a pioneer in commissioning and designing energy efficient, sustainable buildings. In 1994 he established CX Associates. Still thriving and operating from offices in Burlington Vermont with 15 employees, it was the first such engineering company in the northeast. When he retired from CX associates in 2013, he had trained 12 engineers in the commissioning process, and was a leader in energy efficiency commissioning.
After retiring, Tom redirected his energies and expertise towards his passion for indoor gardening. Known as an expert as well as an inveterate student of quality, energy-efficient cultivation, he was consulted by the state of Vermont as they worked to develop guidelines for energy efficient indoor growing.
Tom is survived by his partner, Mindy Jackson-Jefferys, his loving sister, Sue (Anderson) Steinhoff, brother-in-law, Kenneth Steinhoff, nieces and nephews and his beloved canine sidekick Annie, now living with Tom's best friend and neighbor, Barbara "Scotty" Grigat and her pack of welcoming golden retrievers.
Tom's guileless, straightforward, positive and generous ways inspired respect, admiration and love throughout his business and personal life. He will be deeply missed.
As per his wishes, no public memorial is planned. In honor of Tom's deep love and commitment to his rescue dogs, please send contributions in Tom's memory to: Therapy Dogs of Vermont, Post Office Box 1271, Williston, VT 05495 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanub, UT 84741.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020