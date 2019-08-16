|
Tony Reed Birchmore
Essex Jct - Tony Reed Birchmore age 53 of Essex Jct., Vt. transitioned to heaven to be with his brother David in the early morning hours of August 9, 2019 at his home.
Tony is survived by his loving parents, David and Dorothy Birchmore from Wildwood, Fl. and his brother Corey and wife Angela and their three children, Colton, Logan and Jackson from Conyers, GA ; his four treasured children and grandchildren, Travis and April and their children Austin, Nevaeh, Madison and Abigail; Nicholas and wife Allison; Alexis; and step -daughter Nicole and her children. He also leaves behind his nieces Heather, Danielle, Ashley and their nine children and nephew Justin; his very best friend Rebecca, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who he dearly loved.
Tony's very best times and proudest accomplishments in life were when he was surrounded by his children, parents and friends and when he graduated from Champlain College on the Dean's List with a degree in Accounting.
He was very competitive and always open to a challenge in playing games or anything where he could show off his expertise and always won with that sly grin on his face and that stifled laugh. He loved fishing and the days he got to hunt with his father, brother and sons and was so proud of his first deer.
He didn't strive for material blessings, he considered his children and the people who loved him his blessings. We had the privilege of Tony joining us on several cruises and those were the most joyous times because we were all together as a family.
Tony had every intention this next year to move to Fl. to be closer to his children and parents but decided instead to make a detour and go see his brother David whom he dearly missed and we know they have their fanny packs secured tightly and headed to the races to see if his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt is winning. Tony and David were inseparable until David's passing, so now once again they are together and David is showing Tony the ropes and off exploring if not getting in trouble somewhere. Tony will be extremely missed by all.
Visiting hours are Monday August 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St Winooski, VT. with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m., then burial in Williston at East View Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019