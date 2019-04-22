|
|
Tova Blum
South Burlington - Tova Blum, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on April 20, 2019 following a brief illness. She was surrounded by family at her home in the Allenwood senior community.
Tova was born in 1927 in Poland. As a young child, Tova, her mother, and sister emigrated to Haifa in what later became Israel. She met her husband to be, Joe, in a gymnastics class when she was a teenager. They became part of the movement that worked toward the establishment of the State of Israel, and when statehood was declared, she served in the nation's military until well into her pregnancy with her first child, Michael. The family emigrated to Long Island, New York in 1956 in order to join Joe's mother and brother in the US. A daughter, Iris, was born soon after.
With great enthusiasm, only a high school degree, and no experience as a teacher, Tova got a job teaching Hebrew in a Jewish day school. She held that position for decades, ultimately becoming an exceptional educator in the field and receiving many honors for her skills. Above all, she was dedicated to teaching Jewish children about Israel and took groups of American children there every summer for 14 years.
Tova was an amazing cook, loved socializing and traveling with her many close friends, and took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was passionate about everything she did. Whether it was choreographing a student performance to the music of Ha-Tikvah, writing and directing Hebrew plays, marching in the Israel day parade with her students, or advocating for her fellow teachers in labor issues, she always a leader.
She is survived by Joe, her husband of 71 years, son Michael and his wife Cindy; daughter Iris and her husband Mark Banks; grandchildren Jordan, Ben, Brian and Briana; and great-grandchildren Sawyer and Hudson. What started as a small immigrant family of three has now grown to a family that lives on both coasts.
The family is enormously grateful for the love and compassionate care provided by Dr. Karen Sokol, hospice nurse Gloria Lewis, Rabbi Amy Small, and the entire staff at Allenwood.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hebrew School fund, at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 North Prospect Street, Burlington, VT.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 North Prospect Street, Burlington, with interment immediately following at the Hebrew Holy Society Cemetery on Patchen Road, South Burlington. A luncheon gathering will be held at Allenwood senior community (90 Allen Road) following the burial.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019