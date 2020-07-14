Tracy Lynn Little



Tracy Lynn Little, 45 passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Saturday June 20, 2020.



Born to Rolann Wells-Roberson in St. Albans on July 25, 1974.



Tracy was a natural caregiver, she worked as a CNA for many years in Vermont as well as Massachusetts. Tracy married the love of her life David Little June 11, 2010. Tracy will always be remembered for her strength and her kind ways, always putting others before herself. Tracy received her Associate of the Art degree in 2013 but overall Tracy's biggest accomplishment in life was her children. Her children were her pride and joy, she did everything she could to make sure they were happy. Tracy enjoyed shopping, fishing and In her quiet time which was hard to come by, Tracy enjoyed reading, especially her Dean Koontz books.



Tracy is survived by her loving husband David Little, her " brats" Kayla L'Esperance, Hannah Little, Elyzabeth Little and Elise Little along with Her two "adopted" children Kirsten Flinn and Desiree Fisher. Her mother Rolann Roberson, brother Todd Young and his wife Lisa Young, half brother Mason Young and half sister Paige Young as well as many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.



Tracy was Pre-deceased by her son Norman L'Esperance, grandparents Laura and Roland Wells, brother Robert Young, step father Fredrick Roberson and uncle Robert Wells.



We would like to invite family and friends for a service on July 25, 2020 at 1pm followed by a Celebration of life at 3915 Rollo Road, Highgate Vermont 05488.









