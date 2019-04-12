|
Treva Hovis
South Burlington - Treva Irene (Senft) Hovis passed away with her family and friends by her side on Monday, April 8, 2019 in her residence at the Converse Home, South Burlington, VT. She is now reunited with the love of her life, her late husband, James E. Hovis. They shared 60 wonderful years together.
She was born on August 5, 1924 in York, PA, daughter of the late Alverta May (Ruprecht) Senft and Percy Allen Senft.
Treva is survived by her daughter Deb Fischer and her husband Tom, two granddaughters, Kyla and her fiancé Bear, and Melissa and her husband Matthew; as well as, her great grandson Easton James, her sister-in-law Dorothy Mullen and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Evadell Senft, and sisters-in-law Mary Dennis and Charlotte Smith.
Treva's family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff, caregivers and friends at the Converse Home for making it such a special place to live. Treva was very happy there surrounded with loving, caring and happy people. They all enjoyed hearing her laugh and seeing her smile.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 700 N. George Street, York, Pennsylvania. Friends and guests should meet at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
Condolences may be sent to www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019