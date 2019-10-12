Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Tyler W. DeGuise Sr.

Tyler W. DeGuise Sr. Obituary
Tyler W. DeGuise, Sr.

Tyler W. DeGuise, Sr., 32, died unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on September 25, 2019 in Sheldon, VT.

Tyler loved fishing and hunting. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Jr. and twin daughters, Anastasia and Annamaria; his mother, Doreen Durenleau; his brother, Casey Deguise and his niece, Kairi; his grandmother, Yvonne DeGuise; several aunts; uncles; and cousins; and his special friend, Stormy Steen. He was preceded in death by his father Brian DeGuise on May 20, 2019 and several grandparents.

A Celebration of Tyler's Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at 3 PM at Mark BBQ, 34 Park St., Essex Jct, VT.

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
