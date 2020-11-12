Valerie Ann BucherPalm City, FL - Valerie Ann Bucher, 80, of Palm City, Florida, died peacefully at home on the 8th of November, surrounded by her family. Born in Union, New Jersey to Joseph Edward Foster and Pauline Ann Foster (Schroeder), Valerie spent her childhood summers at the shore. She attended the University of Vermont, where she received a bachelor's degree in French, and met Stewart, the man who would become the love of her life and her devoted husband for 58 years, when he fit her for a pair of boots at the Ski Shop in Burlington. In 1976, Valerie embarked on a great adventure, helping her family navigate the many challenges of a year living abroad in Tehran, Iran. Back in the United States, she fulfilled her dream of becoming an interior designer. After graduating from Mt. Vernon College, Valerie was inducted into the American Society of Interior Designers in 1995, started her own business, V.B. Associates, and spent many years adding beauty and style to homes in Maryland and Washington D.C. Valerie is survived by her husband Stewart Bucher, her daughters Jennifer Bucher Brown and Amy Elizabeth Bucher, her son-in-law James F. Brown, her grandsons James Stewart Brown and Matthew Joseph Brown, and her brothers Ronald and Jack Foster. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Veteran's Nurses Association of Florida and the many extraordinary women who cared for Valerie over the last several years. We are also deeply grateful to the Treasure Coast Hospice Team for their compassion and invaluable support in helping us keep mom comfortable at home. A service will be held for Valerie at the Rupert Methodist Church in Rupert Vermont on November 17th at 2:00 pm (viewing at 1:30 pm).In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:Treasure Coast HospiceParkinson's Foundation