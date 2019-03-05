Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
St. John's Club
Burlington, VT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richmond - Valerie Jean Cameron, 62, of Richmond, VT, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at the Vermont Respite House. Val often referred to herself as "The cat rabbit lady." She had a huge heart & always wanted to help those in need, "poor cats." She had young energy and spirit and advocated for the improvement of the environment. She loved music, especially reggae, rock and world music. She leaves behind special friends Sheila Spencer, Sue Longe and Annamarie Cioffari, her beloved cat, Liscious Elizabeth, and cousins Mitchi, Stacy and Jordan. A memorial gathering is planned for March 9, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m., at the St. John's Club in Burlington, VT. Bring memories to share, starting at 1:30. Donations may be made in Valerie's name to the Committee on Temporary Shelter at cotsonline.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
