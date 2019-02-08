|
Vaughn Albert Lowell
South Burlington and Bucksport, ME - Vaughn Albert Lowell, 92 passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. He was born on January 18, 1927 in Lee, Maine to Vaughn and Helen (Averill) Lowell.
Vaughn graduated from Lee Academy in 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy, but this career was cut short by rheumatic heart disease, so he moved on to college at the University of Maine in Orono. Before graduating in 1951, he married his love of 55 years Pauline (Clay) Lowell.
Vaughn was an honest man who enjoyed the company of others; attributes which served him well in his professional career in the insurance industry. He sold Metropolitan Life Insurance for 28 years then opened the Vaughn Lowell Insurance Agency where he also dabbled in real estate, for 10 years. Vaughn enjoyed this work so much that he never took a true vacation during that time.
Vaughn was a caring and committed citizen of the town of Bucksport, Maine, serving on the Bucksport Town Council for 15 years and as Mayor for several terms. He was a devoted member of the Elm Street Congregational church for over 50 years, where he served on the Board of Deacons, a leader for Pilgrim Fellowship, Trustee and Treasurer.
In addition to gardening, Vaughn loved spending time in Florida. After retirement, he and Pauline spent 10 winters in Ruskin, where they enjoyed living in the same park as his brother Ernest, wife Althea and other Maine friends. After the passing of Pauline, Vaughn was fortunate to ?nd love again in a second marriage to Margaret (Emery) Lowell. Together, they shared winters in Zephyr Hills where they developed another large circle of friends and participated in many activities including Vaughn's competitive horseshoe team.
In addition to his parents, Vaughn was predeceased by his wives Pauline and Margaret, as well as his brother Ernest Lowell.
Left behind to cherish the memory of Vaughn are his sons, Daniel Lowell and wife Carol of Bucksport, David Lowell and wife Louise of Searsport and Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter Deborah Norotsky and husband Mitchell of South Burlington, Vermont; Mark and Rebecca Emery, Patti Emery, Joanne Emery and nine grandchildren: Jason Lowell, Ryan Lowell, Nicole Foster, Eric Curtis, ArRon Hughes, Ben Curtis, Allison Norotsky, Rachel Norotsky, Elise Norotsky and Chris Emery; as well as several great grandchildren
Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home, 28 Elm Street, Bucksport Maine where the funeral service will follow at 2pm. The family invites family and friends to share refreshments after the service at the Elm Street Congregational Church.
In lieu of ?owers, those who would like to remember Vaughn may make a gift in his honor to the Elm Street Congregational Church, 31 Elm Street, Bucksport, Maine 04416.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sam Stoyak, Dr. Zail Berry, Dr. Steve Grant, Allen Robinson and the sta? of the McClure Miller Respite house for their kindness, care and compassion.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019