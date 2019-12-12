|
|
Vera L. Bruce
Williston - Vera L Bruce died December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Della (Amore) Cota. Vera lived for her family, they brought her so much joy and wonderful memories.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children and their spouses Diana and Joe Durfesne, Lydia Blackburn, Monica and David Rondeau, Fay, Jr. and Sharon Bruce, Shirley and Roger King, Michael Bruce, Kathie Bruce, Noreen and David Rivers, many many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter born a month ago. She was predeceased by Jean Marie and David Bruce, son-in-law Gary Blackburn, and her eight brothers and sisters. Mother you will be forever in our hearts.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Bayada Hospice, Bayada Homecare, Age Well, and Williston Rescue.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday December 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St., Winooski, VT 05404. A Mass of Christian Burial will be December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Judes Catholic Church 10759 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019