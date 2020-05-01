|
Verley Williamson Yandow
Essex Jct - Verley Williamson Yandow, 88, of Essex Jct, passed away peacefully on April 30th at The Arbors with her family at her side. She was born on December 22, 1931 in Northfield, VT, the daughter of Everett and Lauda Williamson. She was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1949.
After high school, she worked as a secretary for the VT Department of Social Welfare. She then moved to Burlington, where she worked as an executive secretary for various leaders at IBM for 10 years. She met Norman Yandow during this time, whom she married on August 22, 1966. She left work to pursue the full-time job she was most proud of, and in which she excelled, motherhood. She was also a small business owner and worked in retail for a number of years.
Throughout the years, she had many interests, including crafts, bingo, dancing (did she ever love to dance!), baking, gardening, traveling with her family, and spending time at the family camp in Grand Isle. She and Norman looked forward to wintering in Florida for many years, where she loved to be in the warm sunshine.
Her greatest accomplishment and most beloved title was that of being called Nanny for the last 18 years. She loved nothing more than playing and laughing with her grandchildren. Her family was shown her love and devotion through her many loving deeds and lots of wonderful homemade desserts.
She spent her last year in The Arbors in Shelburne, a facility who's staff provided loving care and support to both her and her family.
She is predeceased by her parents and 2 sisters, Rena and Lorraine. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Norman, her children Tamra and her husband Manny, and Peter and his wife Carrie, and her grandchildren Olivia Verley, Anika, Abraham, Baylee and Alexandre.
Due to the world's current circumstances, a private burial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. A Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced by the family in the months ahead. For those who wish to make a contribution in her name, the family requests that they be made to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. VT. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020