|
|
Verne Anton Bronson
Burlington - Verne Anton Bronson of 112 Centennial Court, Burlington, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Burlington, VT.
Verne was born January 26, 1940 in Shoreham, VT to Wymond Myrick and Clara (Johanis) Bronson. He grew up in North Ferrisburgh and attended Vergennes High School, then worked as service manager at Miller Chevrolet in Vergennes.
He served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict, stationed at Fort Benning, GA until his honorable discharge in 1969.
Following military service, he worked as a production line supervisor at Garden Way in Charlotte until the plant closed in 1984. He was maintenance supervisor for University Apartments, Inc. in Burlington for 10 years, then promoted to resident manager of Centennial Court Apartments where he worked until his retirement in 2009.
Verne enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf with his long time best friend, Jim Farrell, whose help during Verne's lengthy illness is deeply appreciated. Many thanks to Arthur Shields, who also considered Verne as one of his own family.
Verne was predeceased by his parents and younger sister, Charlene. He is survived by his sister Sheila Fors of Lyndon Center, maternal aunt Mary Brisson of Rutland, paternal uncle Thad Bronson (wife Virginia) of Bridport, eleven nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 11, 2019