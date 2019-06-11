Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery
Colchester, VT
View Map
Barre - Veronica A. "Ronnee" Mauro, 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Barre. Ronnee was the adopted daughter of Hilton, Sr. and Eva (Cassidy) Davis. She was born in Brattleboro on Dec. 12, 1951.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, June 16 at 1pm in Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery, Colchester. Memorial contributions may be made to: Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 11, 2019
