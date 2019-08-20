Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Federated church
Bristol, VT
Monkton - "Von", age 85, left us in the early morning hours of August 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Heaven got another beautiful angel.

In 1953 she married her husband Richard (Dick) Jerome, who predeceased her two months after their 60th wedding anniversary. Together they raised five children.

She leaves behind Judy (Pete) Bissonette, David (Jackie) Jerome, Jane Coffin, Paul (Alicia) Jerome and son-in-law Ralph Lang. Her grandchildren Heidi and Andy Bissonette, Shawn Jerome' Ashley (Chris) Kiernan, Christopher Jerome, Jesse, Michael and Jake Jerome, Katy Bean, Angela and Jeremy Putnam. Fourteen great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren.

Her in laws Donald and Mary Jerome (Vergennes). James and Sharon Jerome (Arizona). Her husband Dick, daughter Debbie Lang, son-in-law David Coffin and grandson Jody Cousino predeceased her.

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Federated church in Bristol. A burial will follow at Mt St. Joseph Cemetery for Von and Dick. The family will be gathering immediately following at the Bristol American Legion Post #19. The family would like to express a special thank you to all of the staff at Helen Porter Nursing Home for their wonderful care and kindness. In lieu of flowers please donate to "The End of Life Services" P.O. Box 772, Middlebury, VT 05753. To send online condolences to her family please visit :

Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019
