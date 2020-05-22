|
|
Veronica Mary (Cousino) Mayer
On May 8, 2020, heaven gained an angel and her family lost a fierce little spitfire when Veronica Mary (Cousino) Mayer went to her heavenly home. Ronnie passed away of a fatal heart attack after just completing one of her favorite past times, beating her soulmate Ray in a game of Rumicub.
Ronnie was born on Sept. 13, 1939 to Peter and Bernadette Cousino in Bristol, VT. She met her husband, Ray, in 1957 and married him in 1958 right out of high school. The two of them were rarely apart and totally devoted to one another.
Ronnie is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Raymond Mayer of Bristol as well as her son Todd (Laura) and daughter Terri Thomsen (Ole) She also leaves two grandsons, Jacob and Jesse Thomsen and three granddaughters, Stephanie Felion (Dale), Jennifer Mayer, and Sophie Thomsen. She leaves one great grandson, Alan Felion and a great great grandson Gracen Felion. Ronnie is survived by five sisters, Yvonne Morgan, Anne Myrick, Patricia Atkins, Linda Roscoe and Mary Bingham as well as four brothers, Thomas, Roger, Charles and Peter Cousino. She was predeceased by both parents and five brothers, Lucius, Guy, Ambrose, Eugene and Joseph Cousino and one sister, Marjorie Paquette. She leaves dozens of nieces and nephews and a special cousin, June Larrabee of Addison VT.
Ronnie's favorite job was at IBM for the sole reason that she could commute with her husband, Ray. Like her mother and many of her siblings, she worked in elderly care and was a coveted "sitter" by her sisters and nieces until her retirement.
All Ronnie ever wanted was to be a wife and mother, and she excelled at both. She loved her children and grandchildren with a passion that was unparalleled. She spent much of her time praying for family and friends, her nieces often requesting "Ask Aunt Ronnie to pray for me, her prayers work!" Ronnie was noted for her famous chocolate chip cookies. They were coveted by friends, family schoolrooms and strangers, and she was very generous about passing them out. Ronnie loved everyone. There are adults and children all over this state who are certain they were her favorite.
Ronnie was an avid Red Sox fan who loved to razz the Yankee fans. She especially loved travelling to Wells, Maine where she and Ray spent many enjoyable hours watching the sun rise over the ocean. As many people who were the recipients of her generosity know, she loved to shop! She was a tiny woman with an enormous heart full of love and adventure. She was very proud of the 8 skydiving jumps she took in Malone NY where her daughter, Terri met her future husband Ole. Ronnie beamed when she recounted how those jumps cost her a wedding but gained her a son in law who she adored.
Ronnie was a member of the Catholic Churches in Bristol and Vergennes VT and had many friends in the congregations. She and Ray started every day saying the rosary and she was the one to call when you needed special prayers.
Ronnie would not have wanted us to gather without being able to hug one another so in that vein there will be a mass of Christian Burial when we can do that. We will publish details when that becomes possible.
Revel in your memories of Ronnie. Smile when you think of her spirit and huge personality and know that she will always be with us.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 22 to May 25, 2020