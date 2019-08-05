|
Vicki C. Hornus
Williston - Vicki Marie Clements was born on July 24,1944 in Dayton, Ohio where she spent most of her childhood. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University and a M.S. degree from Miami University.
In 1968 Vicki Clements married Michel Hornus and began their married life in Lebanon, Ohio. Next they moved to Troy, New York, to teach at the Emma Willard School. While living in Troy, they made many weekend road trips to neighboring Vermont and decided that was where they wanted to live. In 1972 they moved to Springfield, Vermont, where Vicki was the Director of Special Education. In 1985 they moved to South Burlington and Vicki became the Director of Special Ed for the Burlington school district. Following that, Vicki worked for the State of Vermont and then took a position with Learning Innovations/WestEd. She was one of the pioneers of inclusive education in Vermont and dedicated her later years toward helping educators provide assistive technology to their students with special needs. In addition, Vicki was President of the Northeast Coalition of Educational Leaders where she found a wonderful group of women friends that remain very close to this day. Throughout her work, she was a leader of her peers and a supportive colleague.
During her life, including her battle with cancer, Vicki worked tirelessly helping family and friends, supporting them with her love, wisdom, and humor. She brought friends together, whether it was for special dinners or cultural events, particularly at the Shelburne Museum where she volunteered. She introduced her friends to each other and helped these once strangers create lifetime bonds. She was a devoted wife, mother, and especially grandmother - a role she took probably the most serious of all! Whether it was being a caretaker for her husband during his long illness or helping to raise her grandson, Vicki always put her heart and soul into providing for the well-being of her family.
Vicki died on June 23, 2019, at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester. She leaves her mother, Joan Clements; her daughter, Hayley Hornus; and her grandson, Maxwell Hornus.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 5, 2019