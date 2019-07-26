|
Victoria C. Servidio
Colchester - Victoria C Servidio passed away on July 15, 2019 at 89 years old. She died peacefully at the Respite House in Colchester after a battle with kidney cancer.
Victoria was born on July 3, 1930 in Greenwich CT. Her parents were Pasquale Luvara & Louisa Colace. She is predeceased by her husband Louis Servidio and brother Anthony Luvara. Victoria is survived by her sisters Theresa, Yolanda, Elizabeth and brothers, John and Patrick Luvara.
Victoria married the love of her life Louis Servidio on February 26, 1949. She graduated from high school and had a secular position as a telephone operator and a homemaker raising a family of three children.
She is survived by her children Judi, Richard and his wife Florence, and Michael and his wife Marian. She was grandmother to Richards daughter Katherine Haan (husband Paul), and Florence's daughter Elizabeth. Michaels daughters Dominique Morway (husband Kevin), and Bianca Marrier. She was GG (great grandmother) to Laila, Jackson, Anthony, Liam, and Mason.
Victoria's most important career was her ministry as one of Jehovah's Witness. She spent over 40 years teaching the Bible to all who would listen. She lived what she believed and was truly an example of faith in the Bible's promises now and to come. Her proudest accomplishment was attending Pioneer School (Bible Teaching School) in 1982.
The family extends their appreciation to the spiritual brothers and sisters who tirelessly visited and encouraged Victoria and her family during her illness. Special appreciation to all at the Respite House who took such great care during her stay there.
Services for Victoria will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 610 Main St, Colchester on Aug. 10th, 2019, 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers Victoria requested, please learn God's name at Psalms 83:18 or visit the website jw.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 26, 2019