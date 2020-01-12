|
|
Victoria Dubois
Burlington - Victoria Lynn (Lawrence) Dubois; 62 years old of Burlington, VT passed into her heavenly father's arms on January 11, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis.
Born on July 20, 1957 in Burlington, VT to Mary Rose (Augostino) Lawrence and Louis (Sam) Lawrence, Jr.
Vicky married Moe (Maurice) Dubois on April 28, 1984 at St. Stephen's Church in Winooski, VT.
She attended Winooski Schools and Champlain College. She was in the national honor society, and an honor roll student.
Vicky had a deep faith in God and has been a member of St. Anthony's Parish for many years.
She was employed at The Howard Bank and most recently Post Master of North Ferrisburgh Post Office, April 2000 to October 2008.
She is survived by her loving husband Moe (Maurice) Dubois; her sisters and brothers: Toni and Mike Medlar, Steven and Dot Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Lisa and Joel Chicoine, Sandy and Rick Lecuyer, her mother-in-law Pauline Dubois, her sisters- and brothers-in-law: Denise and Dan Girard, Bernard and Eve Dubois, Marc Dubois, Jean and Robert Sequeira, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her Mother, Mary Rose Lawrence and her Father Louis "Sam" Lawrence, Jr., and her father-in-law Camile Dubois, her maternal grandparents Rosaria (Mazzitelli Augostino and Salvatore (Sam) Augostino, her paternal grandparents Josephine (Pidgeon) Lawrence and Louis Lawrence, Sr.
There are no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Church on Flynn Ave in Burlington. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Charitable organization donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020