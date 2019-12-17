|
Viola (Varricchione) Bove
Burlington - Viola left this world on December 16, 2019, at the age of 100 and is at peace with her Savior in Heaven. She entered this world on November 15, 1919, in Burlington, the youngest of eight children born to Luigi and Maria (Taddeo) Varricchione.
In 1936, at the age of 16, she graduated with honors from Cathedral High School and attended the University of Vermont. As a young woman during the war, she found employment with various government projects, Blodgett's, and the Internal Revenue Service.
On July 14, 1945, Viola married Ernest F. Bove, a radar specialist home on leave from Iceland, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington. Viola continued her education as an adult, taking Italian, French and art classes at UVM. Many beautiful paintings survive. Sadly, Ernie predeceased her in 1992.
Viola's Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life. She was a member of The Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Vermont Italian Cultural Association, and a life-long member of the Burlington Country Club.
In addition to her husband, Viola was predeceased by her brothers: Frank, Joseph, and Anthony, and her sisters: Julia (Sr. Paschal, RSM), Madeline Poole, Elizabeth King, and Louise Counos.
Surviving Viola are her beloved son, Michael, and wife, Tina, and her granddaughter, Misha, and husband, Sal Persico. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their extended families throughout VT, MA, and RI who loved her dearly. The family extends warmest thanks to Paula Delorme, John and Joanne Varricchione, and David and Diann Varricchione for their loving care in the last two weeks of Viola's life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, to be announced by the family. There will be no visitation hours. In lieu of flowers and in her memory, donations may be made to St. Anne's Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019